Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,722 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 670,787 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,342,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 379,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

