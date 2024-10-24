Greenleaf Trust Purchases 353 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $226.85 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

