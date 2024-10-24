Greenleaf Trust Purchases 44 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.5% during the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $467.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $271.73 and a one year high of $480.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.