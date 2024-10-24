Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,357.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $811.42 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,363.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,306.84.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TDG. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,448.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.