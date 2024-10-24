Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 148,410 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,136.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 119,249 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 632.1% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,748,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
IVOO opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $108.42.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
