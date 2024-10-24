Greenleaf Trust Sells 39 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,053.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $304.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.55.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

