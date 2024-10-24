Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $246,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,840,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

