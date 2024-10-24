Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New $348,000 Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,967,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,464,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

TLN opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $197.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. Talen Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

