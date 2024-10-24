Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

