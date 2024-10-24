Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $479.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.