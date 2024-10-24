Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.04 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of D opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 140.53%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

