Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

WMB opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

