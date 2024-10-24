Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $542.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $551.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

