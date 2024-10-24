Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,438 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 252,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

NEM opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

