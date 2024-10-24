Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 158 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $286.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $294.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.