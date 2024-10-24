Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,199.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,080.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,206.87.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

