HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $1,214,273.28 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,214,273.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,406,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36.

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.

On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,210,323.84.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HCP opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Get Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.