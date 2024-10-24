Head-To-Head Comparison: Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) & AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Leveling Systems and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) 10.11% 32.00% 8.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -28.61 AB Volvo (publ) $52.11 billion 1.00 $4.70 billion $2.37 10.77

This table compares Concrete Leveling Systems and AB Volvo (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Concrete Leveling Systems. Concrete Leveling Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Concrete Leveling Systems and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Leveling Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A AB Volvo (publ) 0 4 2 1 2.57

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Concrete Leveling Systems on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands. It offers road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders, excavators, and compact equipment. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-highway applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repairs, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop batteries for its electric products; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

