HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 68.6% – Here’s What Happened

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 68.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 12,979,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,575% from the average session volume of 353,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.57 ($0.07).

HeiQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze purchased 500,000 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,459.10). 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

