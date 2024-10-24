Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Trimmed by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.