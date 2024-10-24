Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $233.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $147.58 and a one year high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.