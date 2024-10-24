Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
