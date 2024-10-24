Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of HSW stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.25). The stock has a market cap of £170.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,365.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

