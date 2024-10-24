Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

H stock opened at $148.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

