Insider Buying: KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bowman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$95,000.00 ($63,333.33).
KMD Brands Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.
KMD Brands Company Profile
