Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,629,780 shares in the company, valued at $520,873,779.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $557,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.78 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 2.30.

eXp World last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 2.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 94,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eXp World by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 91.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in eXp World by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

