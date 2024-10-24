Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $2,766,041.86 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,766,041.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,028,039.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $936,113.13.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.34. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

