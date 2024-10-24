Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Stake Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 210,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 106,948 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 306,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.