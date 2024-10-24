Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 14.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $488.36 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.75 and its 200 day moving average is $466.12.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.