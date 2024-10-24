Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

