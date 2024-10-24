Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 65 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

McDonald’s Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $298.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

