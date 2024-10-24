Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $564.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $584.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $521.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.