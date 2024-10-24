Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE:V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.
View Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.