Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

