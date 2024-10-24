iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.61. The firm has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

