iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,944 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 54.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $315,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

