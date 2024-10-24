iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 105,835 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

