iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Raised by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

