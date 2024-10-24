iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $88.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

