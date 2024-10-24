iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.