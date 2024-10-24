Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Major Shareholder Purchases $30,551.68 in Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy acquired 95,474 shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $30,551.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,600 shares in the company, valued at $578,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Up 5.8 %

JFBR opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $5.29.

Institutional Trading of Jeffs’ Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

