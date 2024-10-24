Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $14,409.42 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $14,409.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,575.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Thursday, October 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $14,191.80.

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $13,728.66.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $13,531.50.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $12,201.60.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.