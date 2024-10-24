JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $223.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.09. The firm has a market cap of $641.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.