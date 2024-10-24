JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Stock Holdings Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 249,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period.

JIRE opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

