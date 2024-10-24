Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after purchasing an additional 730,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,057,000 after purchasing an additional 609,857 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

