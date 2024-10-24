Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Director C Park Shaper Sells 690,142 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.