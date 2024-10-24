KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 27488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on KT. New Street Research raised shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 41.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KT by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

