Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $183.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.41 and its 200 day moving average is $173.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

