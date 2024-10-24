Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $296,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

TMUS stock opened at $220.95 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.69 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.94.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

