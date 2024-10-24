Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

