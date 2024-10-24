Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $512.58 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.96.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $24,911,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

