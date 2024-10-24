Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.